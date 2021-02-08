Letter: The antics of those on the Right are clownish.

Laura Boebert received her GED in March or April of 2020. She’s a 34-year-old QAnon and 2nd Amendment supporter, who took insurrectionists on a tour of the Capitol on January 5. Josh Hawley raised his fist in support of the seditionists.
Marjorie Taylor Greene made outrageous remarks about killing Nancy Pelosi “with a bullet in her head,” racist and offensive statements. On Wednesday, she stated to McCarthy that she has seen the light and learned the lessons of her ways. She disavowed her comments from her past (2020?), withdrawing her comments on Sandy Hook and Parkland, now believing these things all really happened. Yet, she never apologized for making those statements. Friday, Greene reneged on her mea culpa act and said the base is keeping a list of Republicans who voted against her and Trump. It never stops.
Ted Cruz, Matt Gaetz, Linsey Graham, Jim Jordan, Louie Gohmert; Paul, Gosar, Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks, Ron Johnson, Rand Paul, Steve Scalise, and the newest, Tommy Tuberville.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.