Letter: The Art of the Steal

If you are surprised by President Trump's post-election response then you haven't been paying attention over the years and you have not read anything outside of internet propaganda.
As Mary Trump, his behavior psychologist niece pointed out in her book, Too Much and Never Enough: this is vintage Trump going back to his petulant grade school days. Never accept that you have lost. If by some miracle you indeed wind up on the short end in anything, blame someone or something; fire off recriminations left and right, then somehow convince yourself and others that you actually won.
The only difference between 10 year old Donald and the current version is that he has one other tool to deflect any blame: a stable of attorneys to add to his 3500 lawsuits Mary documented in her book. No mind that you are undercutting the bedrock of our Democracy, a peaceful transition of power. No mind that you continue the divisiveness which is a hallmark of your presidency. Keep pretending you won.
William Ohl II
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
