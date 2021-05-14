 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Art of the Steal
View Comments

Letter: The Art of the Steal

  • Comments

Victor Hugo observed that politicians are “ingenious at putting the mask of necessity on the face of profitable fiction.” Today’s profitable fiction: the “Big Lie” that the election was stolen from Trump, and “need” to pass voter-suppression laws. Take Georgia for example, where Republicans deemed it “necessary” to criminalize giving food or drinks to voters in line. Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell can lie about election fraud to the public, but in a lawsuit, thankfully, Civil Procedure Rule 8(a)(2) requires a “short and plain statement of the claim,“ not a “conclusion.” Politicians and Fox News can likewise manufacture conspiracy theories about election fraud, but courts demand a plain statement of how fraud occurred. This is why the GOP failed over 50 times in court, and why lawyers who’ve lied in court risk being disbarred. Our law essentially says, “Take the mask of necessity off your claim and show what it’s really about.” What is the face of Trump himself, if not profitable fiction?

Louis Hollingsworth

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Thuggery in Vail

The mob that descended upon the Vail School Board meeting Tuesday in order to disrupt the proceedings showed all the reasons why Trumpism is (…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News