Letter: The Art of the Steal

Victor Hugo observed that politicians are “ingenious at putting the mask of necessity on the face of profitable fiction.” Today’s profitable fiction: the “Big Lie” that the election was stolen from Trump, and “need” to pass voter-suppression laws. Take Georgia for example, where Republicans deemed it “necessary” to criminalize giving food or drinks to voters in line. Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Sidney Powell can lie about election fraud to the public, but in a lawsuit, thankfully, Civil Procedure Rule 8(a)(2) requires a “short and plain statement of the claim,“ not a “conclusion.” Politicians and Fox News can likewise manufacture conspiracy theories about election fraud, but courts demand a plain statement of how fraud occurred. This is why the GOP failed over 50 times in court, and why lawyers who’ve lied in court risk being disbarred. Our law essentially says, “Take the mask of necessity off your claim and show what it’s really about.” What is the face of Trump himself, if not profitable fiction?
Louis Hollingsworth
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.