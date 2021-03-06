 Skip to main content
Letter: The Art of Winning
Letter: The Art of Winning

The basketball game is close. You lose. How to cope? State emphatically that you won. Opponents’ three-pointers sunk were out-of-bounds. Free-throw shots didn’t really go in the bucket. The other team fouled you. The referees rigged it. Too many spectators. You were ahead at halftime, evidence you won. You didn’t lose.

Change the rules. Three-point shots from you opponents don’t count anymore. Regardless, there is only one shot at the free-throw line for them. If you are ahead at halftime, you win, regardless of the final score.

This is the game the Republicans are playing with the election. They lost because: Rigged voting machines; too many voted; they were ahead early; officials manipulated results; fabricated ballots; the vote fairy made a call.

Fix it. No early, no absentee, no mail-in ballots. No drop boxes. Fewer polling sites. Accept victory when you’re ahead. Limit the number of voters. Make it difficult to vote. If this fails, select your own electors.

James O'Brien

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

