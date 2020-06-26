Letter: The Bad Apples

There is injustice in our society and that creates anger. The anger becomes a distraction as we try to alleviate the anger instead of placing our focus on the injustice. We cannot solve the anger plus the injustice and right now the anger is taking up too much of our attention.
Anger is cured through maturity and acceptance and that is difficult since a lot of the anger stems from the problem of injustice lasting so long. The excuse given is that there are bad apples that cause the problems so our focus should be on removing those bad apples. The bad apples in the police and the bad apples in the judicial system need to be removed so we can focus on the injustice that they have caused.
Anger starts the conversation then we need to move onto working toward the solution. We can work on our problems together.
Dan Smith
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!