Letter: The Beggar Nation
Letter: The Beggar Nation

As a country we have decided that it is better to allow every societal need really best taken care of by the government to be resolved by someone with their hand out. Every time I go to the store I am asked to contribute to some cause on the machine where I insert my credit/debit card. I constantly get calls asking to help the police, firemen, and breast cancer research. I don't know how many adds I see every day for wounded warriors, abused animals, and a myriad of other causes. Every school age child that I know is raising money for some school related activity. We shouldn't need a "Wounded Warrior Project." As a nation we decided it was good idea to put our soldiers in harm's way. We need to foot the bill. And many of these charities have large paid staff not to mention the ones that are out right scams. Let's pay for societal needs.

Kalvin Smith

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

