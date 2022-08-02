 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The best cartoon, ever!

Cartoonists have the intrinsic task of provoking the readers, challenging us in our comfort zone, and making us laugh about ourselves, poking fun at us foolish people. Today’s cartoon by Fitzsimmons hit the jackpot, so to speak, ripping away all our pretenses, our blindness, our self-deception, and especially our pettiness within the political arena. There are three types of fish to be seen, small peddling argumentative and selfish ones; those are attacked by a big fish called ‘politics of division’ (such as abortion) which in turn is eaten by the really big one, ‘climate change.’ One could not describe the fundamental problems of contemporary American society better than with this cartoon. Understandably, each individual espouses his/her own opinion, so we face countless bitter conflicts over petty issues, important by themselves, but basically negligible in face of the real concern affecting humanity at large. The politics of division serves specific interests, selfish and greedy ones. But we might be doomed if we do not tackle the key issue.

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

