Letter: "The Betrayal" Really??

On November 3, 2021, a full page ad ran in the Arizona Daily Star: "The Betrayal". Again, a group of people are slamming Senator Sinema! Sinema's job is to represent ALL of Arizona and do what is best for Arizona and the nation! Again, she does not work for small interest groups only! The money paid for this ad could be used to feed the homeless or help families to pay the monthly rent. Let's try something new in Arizona and America: let's work together, move on and get things done without all the arguing and complaining.
Rob Jones
East side
