Letter: The Bible has spoken on Authoritarian Government

The Republican Party seeks to demolish democracy and establish authoritarian rule in the US. But I worry that they haven’t thought their plans through. It’s a lot more than just owning the liberals. For a preview, they can just turn to their own Bibles, I Samuel 8. Choose your version.

When the people demanded a king to rule over them, Samuel warned them what a king would involve. The people would be assigned jobs at the king’s pleasure, their daughters would be cooks and bakers and soldier’s wives. You will take up arms whenever the king desires. The king will take your wealth and your family and you will have no say in it.

But the people insisted, and so God granted their wish, warning. “And ye shall cry out in that day because of your king which ye shall have chosen you; and the LORD will not hear you in that day.”

I fear that we have chosen the path of the Israelites.

William Penrose

Oro Valley