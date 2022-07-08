Letter: The Big Lie -- Democratic Version

Apocalyptic visions of a coming theocracy driven by charges that the reversal of Roe v Wade was promulgated by religious-extremist, perjurious SCOTUS members dominate these pages, despite the clear falseness of those charges. Just as claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2016 election were dispelled by simple statistical analysis, a simple reading of the majority opinion in Dobbs v Jackson refutes these claims. Roe v Wade was overturned because its usurpation of legislative privilege in assigning rights not explicitly mentioned in, nor reasonably inferred from, the Constitution was an egregious violation of the Separation of Powers. Justice Alito's majority opinion clearly demonstrates that Roe v Wade was wrongly decided. As such, neither its longevity nor the doctrine of "stare decisis" shield it from its rightful revocation. The question now rests in the Legislative Branch, were it always belonged. Continued repetition of the Democratic "Big Lie" must end.