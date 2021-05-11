 Skip to main content
Letter: The Big Lie of the Trump GOP
Letter: The Big Lie of the Trump GOP

Have Americans ever been hoodwinked to the extent that Trump Republicans are trying to achieve with their Big Lie that Joe Biden did not handily win the presidential election? Their allegations of fraud have been turned back repeatedly in court rulings and official state audits.

The sideshow going on in Maricopa County is perhaps the most ridiculous yet of GOP attempts to muddy the waters. To examine 2020 ballots for signs of cheating, Republican legislators hired a firm that has no experience in conducting such audits, and whose CEO has been documented as spouting Trump's Big Lie.

It is clear Republicans are trying to undermine voters’ confidence in the integrity of our electoral process, and then use this doubt to press their voter suppression laws. Yes, there is real reason to worry about the integrity of our electoral process, and it is as a direct result of the activities of Trump Republicans.

John Covert

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

