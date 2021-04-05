 Skip to main content
Letter: The Big Lie Syndrome
“A broken system inherited from the previous administration.” A “humanitarian issue.” Pelosi fabricated these accusations during an interview with the mainstream media. We all know that the current border crisis was created by President Biden. Even the exasperated Mexican President Obrador declared that the border crisis is the result of Biden’s policies.

Those who manipulate the unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government that is the real ruling power of the country. The Biden administration systematically deployed the entire range of today’s media to rouse the population to fanatical assent.

Public opinion is a force to be managed by experts trained to do the all-important work. This work cannot be fully implemented unless the Democrat “propagandists” have full support from their media allies. The manufacture of consent is a necessity throughout the public sphere. Democrats will say something like “Republicans always lie, Democrats always tell the truth.” In the real-world, Democrats create lies and the mainstream media distributes them.

Rafael Polo

Oro Valley

