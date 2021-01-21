Letter: The Big Lie

Joe Biden aptly described far right Republican claims of mass voter fraud as "The Big Lie." True enough.
It is also only the Most Recent Lie. Many have moved on to the Next Lie. And the Next Lie.
They claim left wing agitators, "Antifa," were the real culprits behind the Capitol breach. Of course they do. More Lies are surely on the way, while they continue to cling to the Big Lie.
If they will not take responsibility for their Many Lies (i.e. Covid was a hoax that would “magically” disappear), they should just take them out to the back yard of politics and play with them quietly. The grownups have work to do cleaning up their messes.
Mike Cohen
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.