Letter: The Big Lie

Return to a time before the 2020 election. Polls indicated Biden would win AZ by about 2%, PA by about 7% (Fox News), Ohio by about 5%, GA by .2 to .6%. Polls have an error factor which is usually disclosed but none are influenced in any way by bamboo ballots, dead people, ballot stuffers or any other conspiracy. Seems the actual results were not too far from the forecasts.

So much hate, so much distrust of our elections, so many threats and so much division created or exposed. So much money and time wasted to try to find fraud which did not exist. Some bought the lie, hook, line and sinker not comparing the results to the forecasts. Others caved to pressure ignoring all else. A few, like Speaker Bowers, sought proof and stood by their oath of office and duties. I am not aligned with Mr Bowers politically but he has my respect and admiration. Arizona would be a better place if our government had more like him.

Clarence Johnson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

