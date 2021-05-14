 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Big Lie.
View Comments

Letter: The Big Lie.

  • Comments

Seventy percent of the Republicans believe Trump's falsehood that Biden was elected without enough votes.

The whole country has been manipulated by this gross lying barbarian and wannabe autocrat. He said he liked

the poorly educated. Well, they and the evangelicals adore this con man. The country has been dumped down.

Idiots everywhere believing this madman. He has achieved near beatific status with his base, even though he has no core values other than ego gratification. During his 4-year tenure, he has replaced traditional democracy

with despotism, nepotism and autocracy. Fear has taken over the Grand Old Party, and the turbulent 30's and 40's in Europe come to mind when contemplating the future of our democracy. Where are the Howard Bakers,

Barry Goldwaters, Everett Dirksens, Bob Doles, etc. to rescue us and return us all to sanity?

Under the circumstances, it's hard to imagine an optimistic future.

Frederick Leinfest

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Thuggery in Vail

The mob that descended upon the Vail School Board meeting Tuesday in order to disrupt the proceedings showed all the reasons why Trumpism is (…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News