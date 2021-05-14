Letter: The Big Lie.

Seventy percent of the Republicans believe Trump's falsehood that Biden was elected without enough votes.
The whole country has been manipulated by this gross lying barbarian and wannabe autocrat. He said he liked
the poorly educated. Well, they and the evangelicals adore this con man. The country has been dumped down.
Idiots everywhere believing this madman. He has achieved near beatific status with his base, even though he has no core values other than ego gratification. During his 4-year tenure, he has replaced traditional democracy
with despotism, nepotism and autocracy. Fear has taken over the Grand Old Party, and the turbulent 30's and 40's in Europe come to mind when contemplating the future of our democracy. Where are the Howard Bakers,
Barry Goldwaters, Everett Dirksens, Bob Doles, etc. to rescue us and return us all to sanity?
Under the circumstances, it's hard to imagine an optimistic future.
Frederick Leinfest
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.