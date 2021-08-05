Letter: The Big Lie

A big waste of time and resources this committee to investigate the Jan 6 attack on the Capitol. Everyone (including the Republicans) knows exactly what happened and why. The Big Lie will eventually fade into history. The Republicans obviously want to keep it viable long enough to try and recapture the majority in the House since two thirds of their constituency still support Trump and the Big Lie. They are very worried about the creep of “socialism” into America. They should be. I (and probably 80+ million people like me) will vote for a Communist before we vote for Trump. That is, of course, if the Republican state legislatures allow us to vote.
Michael Perdue
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.