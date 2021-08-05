 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Big Lie
View Comments

Letter: The Big Lie

  • Comments

A big waste of time and resources this committee to investigate the Jan 6 attack on the Capitol. Everyone (including the Republicans) knows exactly what happened and why. The Big Lie will eventually fade into history. The Republicans obviously want to keep it viable long enough to try and recapture the majority in the House since two thirds of their constituency still support Trump and the Big Lie. They are very worried about the creep of “socialism” into America. They should be. I (and probably 80+ million people like me) will vote for a Communist before we vote for Trump. That is, of course, if the Republican state legislatures allow us to vote.

Michael Perdue

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News