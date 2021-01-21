 Skip to main content
Letter: The big LIE
There is a big LIE that Trump won the election. There is no evidence that he won. Sixty judges, Trump’s Attorney General and his Cyber Security official all said there was no wide spread fraud that could possibly change the election. All 50 states said the same thing. Hitler played his big LIE, that Germany actually won WWI, and look how that ended. Trump’s followers stormed the capitol, just like Hitler’s followers stormed the Munich capitol. (The beer hall Pausch). One question for the believers. If the election had been conducted just as it was with mail in ballots, etc., and Trump had won, would there be any complaints from the right? I’m guessing no. If so, then they are not protesting the process, just that their guy didn’t win. Voters decide who wins an election in the US, not true believers. That happens in third world countries.

Donald Ries

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

