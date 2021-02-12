 Skip to main content
Letter: The big Lie
Letter: The big Lie

At least a year prior to the November 2020 presidential election, the former president, his trusted personal lawyer, Rudy and a host of Republican politicians at all levels of government echoed the ...If I lose, they cheated, mantra.

It came true! He lost and his prophecy proved his lie. Seventy four million Americans voted for him and his lie.

A well timed former presidential rally on January 6th, 2021 instructed the masses to go to the Capital Building and take back their government, leading to an attempt to overthrow Congress....insurrection as defined in our Constitution.

If an attempt is made to overthrow our government and is excused by a Republican Senate, our constitution is not worth the paper it is printed on. The Republic takes a hit and we become just another banana republic in name only.

Roger Engels

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

