Letter: The Big Tax Reveal

A couple of letters to the editor have warned about the Inflation Reduction Act unleashing a “horde” of IRS taxmen on “middle-income citizens” through an increase in the IRS budget.

This sounds like a Fox News talking point that these two guys “know” the same way they “know” there was a vast electoral conspiracy to deny Trump the votes he needed to win in 2020. What they are telling us is the party they support: the Republican Party that starved the IRS and undercut its ability to function for years.

Why would they want that? Maybe they dislike paying for an accountant’s help. Maybe they believe that government demanding honest tax returns impinges on their “freedom.” Maybe they hate paying any tax at all.

Or maybe their tax returns cannot stand up to review.

Karen Owsowitz

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

