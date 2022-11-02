 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The Big Whitewash

I love letters that downplay and whitewash Jan. 6, 2021, the day a sore loser president unleashed a murderous mob to overrun the Capitol, overturn an election, and carry out deadly violence. People were killed, seriously injured, and the Capitol desecrated. Just your ordinary riot. The Jan.6 committee showed us this was pre-planned by Trump and others in his orbit. The sore loser president sat and watched what he set in motion on real time TV, totally enthralled, refusing to stop the violence as his easily-manipulated storm troopers did his bidding. Calling this an ordinary riot is as ludicrous as claiming Democrats see illegals as future Democratic voters, another favorite Trumper fantasy. The Jan. 6 whitewash letters always cite previous "liberal" protests. There is no comparison. These whitewashers live in a fantasy world, blinded by their inexplicable allegiance to a lying, criminal megalomaniac who cannot bear losing. A recent letter called Jan. 6 a Trump rally turned riot, then gloated "none since"! Just wait.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

