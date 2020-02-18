Letter: The bigger they are...
Donald Trump, like bullies and bozos everywhere, thinks ones height and girth is significant in ones abilities to achieve success as President. Certainly that is true if one is talking about basketball players and other sports competitors and even win elections. Most of our presidents have been taller than the average height of the American male. But low and behold (pun intended), perhaps the greatest document authored by any American and is the fundamental basis of our Democracy is attributed the shortest man to be elected President of the United States of America, James Madison. He stood no taller than 5'4".

Now I, once 5'6", now down to 5'3", a result of gravity and joint compression, though happy to be in my eighties, take umbrage with that bozo occupying the White House who thinks ones height is a measure of ones ability to preside intelligently.

Please people, use your brains when you vote; come November.

Hal Bardach

Southwest side

