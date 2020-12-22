Letter: "The Biggest Health Experiment Ever" - Salk Polio Vaccine 1954

With no money from big pharma or federal grants, and thousands of volunteer nurses and doctors, Dr. Salk's polio vaccine was first administered in April, 1954 to over 600,000 children in first through third grades. Parents gave their permission because polio was a dreaded disease that killed or left bodies damaged from the effects. While children were the primary victims adults were not immune either. My husband's mother died from polio when he was 2. I was in the trial and got the placebo. I recall one of my classmates having a good laugh when her twin, along with the rest of us, got the actual vaccine after the trial. She got to sit out as she had the real deal in the first round.
It is foolish to sit out or to deny the benefits to preserving health and life. At 75, I plan on getting the Covid vaccine when it is available. I'm just glad that modern vaccines are not administered with the instruments of the 1950s.
Georgianna Murphy
Foothills
