Letter: The “blame game” is getting us nowhere

Every single day, this newspaper publishes the same tired, predictable letters. E.g. Republicans/Conservatives are insipid fools, and are to blame for every single item wrong with the country; Democrats/Liberals are insipid fools, and are to blame for every single item wrong with the country. Enough already! Belittling people who have different points-of-view does nothing constructive. Do these letter writers want one-party rule? As a registered Independent, I certainly do not. One party rule, with no freedom of speech, would be a disaster. Let’s look for ways to work together on the issues that face all Americans. And, let’s demand that our elected officials work together as well.
Alan Alexander
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.