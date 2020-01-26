Letter: The booming economy

If President Trump is going to win a second term, he needs to talk about our booming economy 24-7. He has cut taxes and red tape which has helped the productive sector to prosper. We have low unemployment and wages are rising. The stock market was up 30% in 2019. This is great for the tens of millions of people that have 401-K, 403-B or IRA retirement accounts. We also have low interest rates and very little inflation. Donald Trump has a reputation for a short attention span, but If he can stay focused on the economy, he's going to get re-elected.
Douglas R. Holm
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.