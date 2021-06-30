 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Border Crisis
View Comments

Letter: The Border Crisis

  • Comments

With the unprecedented flow of illegal people crossing our southern border every day, why is there no action to halt the flow? Detained illegals are being shipped throughout the nation while many others are entering undetected. Over one million people will enter this year, mostly poor and requiring monetary assistance for the unending future at our cost. Also, there is the great concern that a portion of those entering are criminals who see an outstanding nefarious opportunity in our country. What I do not understand is why our elected representatives are not acting rapidly and decisively to stop this outrage. This nation has the right and duty to protect our borders. By turning our backs to this massive invasion, we are creating a major problem that will haunt us for years to come. By not acting decisively, our representatives are not fulfilling their sacred oaths to their office and to our nation.

Pudge Johnson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor June 27
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 27

  • Updated

OPINION: The state of Arizona is on fire, some letter writers suggest cancelling fireworks and opting for other alternatives. What are your thoughts? Write a letter and submit it at tucson.com/opinion.

Letters to the Editor June 29
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 29

  • Updated

OPINION: Water for wildlife and the changes at the Pima County Attorney's Office are the topics of the day. Join the discussion by submitting a letter to the editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News