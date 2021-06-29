 Skip to main content
Letter: The Border Invasion
The Border Crisis is now a border invasion. It is uncontrolled with illegals and drugs moving through apparently unimpeded. The Biden Administration appears to be doing nothing to control the border. Vice President Harris’s visit to El Paso smells like a dog and pony show. Her effort in Central America may have a small effect in future years but have not a chance of controlling the current problem. The results of this invasion will haunt the United States for years to come.

What I do not understand is, that you as my elected representative, are remaining silent on this issue. Your job is to protect this nation and all of its citizens including myself. Be dammed with political consequences, it is time for you to stand up and be counted, do your job, protect this country and all of it citizens. To do anything else is shameful. Texas has now started to build the wall: what does that say about this whole issue?

Pudge Johnson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

