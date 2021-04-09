Letter: The Border: Monumental Government Failure

I had the wonderful privilege to grow up in the Midwest of America, in my opinion the greatest country in the world. My parents were very hard working, as are my brothers, good law abiding citizens, who pay their taxes. We have all been grossly let down by our federal governments inability to protect our border and enforce immigration laws. The Biden administration is has encouraged this with executive order, stopping wall construction and their narrative. And to add to the decades old problem, we now have a super spreader event happening with covid. This shows how much they really care about American citizens. And they do this to please the elite and the bleeding heart liberals, and of coarse an attempt to increase their power base. The cost to this country is monumental in terms of security, health issues , jobs, education, welfare programs, etc. Working , taxpaying Americans, really should be outraged at what’s happening on the border.
Edward Leininger
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.