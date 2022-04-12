 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: THE BORDER WALL

  • Comments

When the Biden Administration assumed office, one of the first actions they took was to stop border wall construction. They explained that a physical wall was not necessary but instead, the newest electronic monitoring equipment would control the border in a far more efficient and humane manner. The actual result has been that hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants have waded or floated across the Rio Grande in the last two years and have been welcomed, not returned. The only electronic monitoring has been the Fox News drones recording the crossings. Interestingly, if the wall was completed, it would be very difficult to wade or float across the wall. Just saying!

Loyal M Johnson, Jr

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Insanity

For all of your numerous Trump haters, please look around you today. An average family is experiencing a $5,200 annual cost increase due to in…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News