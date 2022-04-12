Letter: THE BORDER WALL

When the Biden Administration assumed office, one of the first actions they took was to stop border wall construction. They explained that a physical wall was not necessary but instead, the newest electronic monitoring equipment would control the border in a far more efficient and humane manner. The actual result has been that hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants have waded or floated across the Rio Grande in the last two years and have been welcomed, not returned. The only electronic monitoring has been the Fox News drones recording the crossings. Interestingly, if the wall was completed, it would be very difficult to wade or float across the wall. Just saying!