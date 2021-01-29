Letter: The Border Wall

The Star (Jan. 22) reported “Biden halts wall work after crews’ late sprint: Border projects unfinished but remain under contract.”
In my opinion, the follow-up to this order should include the wall’s complete dismantling. This eye-sore is nothing less than another “monument” championing racist policies and White Supremacy carried out by Trump-world.
Those working crews that wish to continue under contract will probably know best how to do the disassembling. Also, under the careful guidance of ecology scientists, they can be offered the opportunity to join in the needed long-term repair and restoration of all wall-related damages to the region’s ecosystems.
What to do with the wall materials? With apologies to the world community and to history, the U.S. should donate and ship the materials to areas of poverty in Mexico for the construction and housing needs of people.
ron rude
West side
