Letter: The Border

The southern border is currently overrun with undocumentedl immigrants, primarily due to the words and actions of Biden that indicated the border was wide open. The United States has laws governing the entrance of non-citizens into the country. These laws and currently not being upheld, and in fact, are being ignored. The President took an oath to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution." This is not being done. One of the primary duties of the government is to protect its citizens. With this in mind, impeachment of President Biden should be seriously considered for dereliction of duty. In addition, a massive recall of all legislators who have stood by the side and failed to fulfill their oaths should be initiated. Our country is called the United States of America, not the United States of Central American”. Fortunately, this is our country and we should all act proudly to protect it, not watch it dissolve.
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.