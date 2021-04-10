 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Border
View Comments

Letter: The Border

  • Comments

The southern border is currently overrun with undocumentedl immigrants, primarily due to the words and actions of Biden that indicated the border was wide open. The United States has laws governing the entrance of non-citizens into the country. These laws and currently not being upheld, and in fact, are being ignored. The President took an oath to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution." This is not being done. One of the primary duties of the government is to protect its citizens. With this in mind, impeachment of President Biden should be seriously considered for dereliction of duty. In addition, a massive recall of all legislators who have stood by the side and failed to fulfill their oaths should be initiated. Our country is called the United States of America, not the United States of Central American”. Fortunately, this is our country and we should all act proudly to protect it, not watch it dissolve.

Pudge Johnson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor April 7
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 7

  • Updated

LETTERS: To mask or not to mask — that is the question our letter writers have taken upon themselves to debate. Read their differing views on this topic and others in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor April 8
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 8

  • Updated

LETTERS: More letter writers are adding their voices to a growing chorus calling for Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to drop her support of the Senate filibuster rule. Read those letters and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor April 6
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 6

  • Updated

LETTERS: Readers from across the political spectrum weigh in on Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's decision to rescind his state-wide mask declaration last week, and others offer their two cents on what to do with Reid Park in the latest Letters!

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News