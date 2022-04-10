Letter: The Braun Doctrine

Recently Senator Mike Braun D-IN, stated that the states should be allowed to legislate whether interracial marriages are legal or not. During my early years of service, I met many soldiers that could not be stationed in southern states because they were married to someone of a different race. Braun, when he encountered flack for his comments, tried to walk them back, all to no avail, as he made the comments on several different occasions. Then came the governor of Florida with his “Don’t Say Gay” law. Then there are myriad laws legislated by Republican held states to allow Republicans in those states to decide elections, not the voters. As Marvin Gaye asked “What’s Goin’ On.” I pose the question. Is this really going on? Indeed, it is, and I pose another question, In January 2023, will we lose our democracy? And will those who say gay be sued, and will those in interracial marriages be arrested because of Republican control.