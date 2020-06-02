Letter: The Breakfast Club and Rush Limbaugh

The Breakfast Club (DJ Envy, Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God) did an interview with Rush Limbaugh on the Rush Limbaugh Show. The Breakfast Club spoke of an America that is systematically geared for the advancement of the white race even though they have a very popular radio show/podcast within the construct of this 'white supremacist' nation.
To think that such ignorant white people could have any success at turning this country into an image they want is absurd to me. This country has a sad history and it took until 1865 for the slaves to be freed.
We can only be inclusive and when we see others not being inclusive, from any race, we need to speak truth to the wrongs we witness.
The Breakfast Club do not practice inclusivity. I hear their point that they believe the system is geared against them so how do we fix it together?
Dan Smith
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
