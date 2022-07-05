 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: THE BUCK STOPS HERE

  • Comments

As Harry Truman pointed out, the buck stops here. The Biden Administration has had 18 months and are we better off? No! Our country is a unmitigated disaster of massive proportions. Inflation is devastating, led by soaring fuel costs which trickle down to everything we purchase. Those increasing fuel costs are directly related to the Biden Administration’s war on fossil fuels. The increasing costs have negatively impacted the 80% of us who are not rich. The border is still wide open and will result in social chaos and ever-increasing costs for year to come. The Administration’s answer to our problems is it is always someone else’s fault and we must take one for the team. This Administration has no obvious plan to deal with our various problems, and in fact, appears to care little about the plight of the average citizen.

Loyal M Johnson, Jr

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Losing Democracy

Sixty per cent of Americans support continuing to make abortions legal. Fifty-nine per cent of Americans think it is important to pass stricte…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News