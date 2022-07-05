Letter: THE BUCK STOPS HERE

As Harry Truman pointed out, the buck stops here. The Biden Administration has had 18 months and are we better off? No! Our country is a unmitigated disaster of massive proportions. Inflation is devastating, led by soaring fuel costs which trickle down to everything we purchase. Those increasing fuel costs are directly related to the Biden Administration’s war on fossil fuels. The increasing costs have negatively impacted the 80% of us who are not rich. The border is still wide open and will result in social chaos and ever-increasing costs for year to come. The Administration’s answer to our problems is it is always someone else’s fault and we must take one for the team. This Administration has no obvious plan to deal with our various problems, and in fact, appears to care little about the plight of the average citizen.