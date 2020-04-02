Letter: The Buck Stops Here.
The Assistant Director of Arizona Pubic Health Preparedness says broad testing is not critical. Dr. Clara Christ further states that there are not enough tests at this time for everyone who wants to be tested. In the same edition of the Star however, we have two respected Virologists who say only swift isolation AND TESTING can stem the bloom of COVID-19 in Arizona. It is very unfortunate there are not enough tests, masks, ventilators, etc. to go around even though Trump knew in January via a confidential report from Health Officials that the spread of COVID-19 was imminent. He did nothing. Other countries like Korea, China, and even Russia stepped up to the plate and did, and are doing a much better job in containing the virus via available testing, medical supplies, and isolation, than the US. Here we have a President who relies on "hunches," conveys inaccurate medical advice, and who blames everyone else for his own ineptitude. As Harry Truman said, "The Buck Stops Here."

Zachary Shnek, Ph.D.

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

