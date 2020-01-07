Letter: The Bully

When I was a child (now 73) we had a bully on our block. I could not go 4 houses down the street that if he saw me would mock, tease or punch or beat me up. He was 3 or 4 years older. His father did nothing when approached by my dad. He was a boys would be boys guy.
One day after the punch and slap session I went home crying. Dad suggested I go down the street through the back alley. I did. Kenny figured this out and was waiting to pounce on me again. But dad had followed. As Kenny pounced, so did dad. As he went to punch me, dad grabbed him. He did not harm him but told Kenny the beating would stop or else. Living in fear was over.
On Friday our President gave the order to take out a bully who has cost Americans lives for years. A bully won't stop until sropped. Thank You Mr. President (Dad). NO More Benghazi's!
Ron Kari
SaddleBrooke
