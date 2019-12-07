From Trump’s perspective, the call was perfect. Trump is a businessman, using leverage to negotiate a deal is his strong suit. Trump knew he had trade bait that Zelensky desperately needed, financial assistance to fight Russia, and a personal meeting with the POTUS in the White House to demostrate the support and solidarity to lend him credibility. And Trump would give him both but, “I need you to do me a favor though...”. Zelensky was willing to do whatever it took to protect his country, as Sondland told Trump the next day after the call, “He will do anything you ask”. Trump used his leverage against Zelensky as any businessman would. Perfect! But the favors he wanted in exchange, withholding the aid and the meeting only benefitted one person, Donald Trump. It’s simple and clear, Trump used the assets of the USA against our own interests in order to have a foreign country interfere in our elections for his personal gain. Bribery, extortion and abuse of power.
DAVID JACOBS
West side
