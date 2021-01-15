Letter: The Cancel Culture Constitution

The Cancel Culture Constitution?
When it comes to what one chooses to express in public these days, you have to wonder where we’re headed as a nation. Especially when considering the contemporary attitude from halls in Washington, DC, the halls of college campuses, or those in Silicon Valley; wherein virtually everything said must conform to a regimented norm defined by them. The current variation of that attitude is the expansion of the “cancel culture.” Agents of “cancel culture” are now not only demanding compliance with their views; but also exploring ways in which to silence people who fail to conform. Like modifying the First Amendment of our Constitution thereby setting limits on our freedom of speech. Beyond imagination? Think again and what it would mean if you no longer had the right to freely express yourself regardless with whom you agreed or disagreed. You might consider speaking up while you still have a chance. Today’s rumblings in those halls are getting louder.
Don Weaver
Midtown
