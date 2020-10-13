 Skip to main content
Letter: The candidacy of Martha McSally
Letter: The candidacy of Martha McSally

I am a member of the United Republicans of Green Valley/Sahuarita, an active group whose membership increases daily. I want to share a visit that Martha McSally made to our group. Before she had visited by ZOOM and explained her positions and goals, but recently she came and spoke to a very large group in person. She was very passionate about her exciting life as an air force fighter pilot; but more importantly, she described her activity in the Senate and convinced everyone that she needs to finish the term. Unlike her opponent, she has no business ties with China, is truly a patriot in deeds as well as words and understands the need for border protection. Also, she fully supports the second amendment which is second in our Constitution for good reason.

I truly believe that this election will determine the fate of our democratic Republic!

Barbara Stockwell

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

