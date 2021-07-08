 Skip to main content
Letter: The capital “insurrection” of January 6th
The capital “insurrection” of January 6th has been compared to the summer “riots” that followed the deaths of black people by police. Republicans in today's Congress will not investigate the insurrection of January 6th unless the summer riots are also investigated. Doing both should not be hard. Black People have been protesting and rioting about their treatment since they were brought to the shores of this continent. It shouldn’t be hard for us to figure out why; we’ve had over 400 years to know why. In these 400 years I have not heard of Black People storming the U.S. Capital building to stop or cancel an election no matter how mistreated they were. Special notice to our Rep. Andy Biggs and Rep. Paul Gosar for voting against investigating January 6th and the Juneteenth National Independence Day. Were they upholding their oath to the “oath takes”, the “proud boys” or the constitution!?

Dan Rogers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

