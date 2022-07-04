 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Arizona Daily Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: The Catholic Supreme Court

  • Comments

When, in the 1960s, John F. Kennedy was campaigning to become President, a major attack strategy of his Republican opponents was to point out the fact that he was a practicing Roman Catholic. The openly claimed view was that, as a Catholic, his every decision would be dictated by his "bosses" in Rome, i.e. the Pope.

While the rational thinker would, and did, consider that scenario to be ridiculous, today our Supreme Court is dominated by six Roman Catholic justices. Each of the six firmly professes to be "profoundly devoted" to their religious beliefs.

Without question, many of that court's current decisions are clearly determined with those six justices being steered by their religious views. Roe v. Wade falls first. The governor of Mississippi recently implied that contraceptive practices will be next.

When religion rules a nation, you sometimes get the Spanish Inquisition.

Eric Maurer

Northwest side

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Losing Democracy

Sixty per cent of Americans support continuing to make abortions legal. Fifty-nine per cent of Americans think it is important to pass stricte…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News