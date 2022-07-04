Letter: The Catholic Supreme Court

When, in the 1960s, John F. Kennedy was campaigning to become President, a major attack strategy of his Republican opponents was to point out the fact that he was a practicing Roman Catholic. The openly claimed view was that, as a Catholic, his every decision would be dictated by his "bosses" in Rome, i.e. the Pope.

While the rational thinker would, and did, consider that scenario to be ridiculous, today our Supreme Court is dominated by six Roman Catholic justices. Each of the six firmly professes to be "profoundly devoted" to their religious beliefs.

Without question, many of that court's current decisions are clearly determined with those six justices being steered by their religious views. Roe v. Wade falls first. The governor of Mississippi recently implied that contraceptive practices will be next.

When religion rules a nation, you sometimes get the Spanish Inquisition.

Eric Maurer

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

