Letter: The caucus system

The caucus system for choosing candidates is outmoded. Watching media interpret what goes on is simplicity. A town like Las Vegas, filled with casinos, union workers, many Latino, means Latinos support Sanders or whoever? Suspect whatever candidate did the best job with the Union is significant in Las Vegas. A small number of population choosing the candidate is not long for this world. Maybe along with the two party system. And suspect Latinos across the nation are fully capable of making up their own mind on the candidate of their choice.
Dave Locey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.