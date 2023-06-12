“ The cause of America, is in great measure, the cause of mankind” said Thomas Paine in 1775. We, as Americans, must remain vigilant to protect the virtues of our democracy: All men and women have the natural given rights of Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness. Inclusive, are the freedoms of free speech without censorship, or misinformation, civil rights without fear of any type of retaliation and access to justice to set right the wrongs. All are great causes that keep the beacon of democracy shinning on America. But, it’s not about being great, it is about being a respected example of what can be done to be free and happy. Mankind is watching.