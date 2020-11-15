 Skip to main content
Letter: The Challenge of Unity
So the President-elect pledges to create “unity,” ridding our nation of the divisiveness that has been allowed to fester for the past four years. Good. I’d join those who wish him success. Imagine, however, actually achieving that goal when one of his closest advisors begins from a position based on the following quote: “Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division. We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us.” That position, unfortunate, seems to be a consensus among many of the President-elect’s advisors, which might lead one to believe that before the millions of “deplorables” are aided in denouncing their past, the creation of “unity” has already begun as a challenge to the President-elect himself.

Don Weaver

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

