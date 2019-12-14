Dear Editor,
What can we do to show we care about children and why should we? With one in five children living in poverty in America and 165 million without enough nutrition globally, there is so much need to care for children, who are our future. Our representatives in Congress from both parties are concerned, putting forth resolutions calling for U.S. leadership to accelerate progress in maternal and child nutrition (House Res. 189 and Senate Res. 260). These resolutions are cosponsored by 145 members of the House, including Arizona Reps. Guben Gallego, David Schweikert, and Raul Grijalva, along with 35 Senators. We can take this opportunity to thank them and request they follow up with action. For the children in America, we can ask them to increase the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit that have provided ladders out of poverty for millions of families. Our calls and letters on these initiatives will make a difference and show children we care!
Willie Dickerson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.