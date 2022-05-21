Letter: The Choice of Evil or Good

Where does faith fit into the horrible reality? Pray to G-d (however you define It) all you wish. In most cases, all you'll get is a busy signal. G-d or the energy of "good" is within Us. Our choices in life are all free will. People who have given up on receiving or giving love, end up turning to hate. Anger, deception and hatred will fill the void. It's a natural polarity of choice.

Believe in the G-d or good within you. Act and live accordingly! But be aware that the ability to make negative, evil choices (the devil or however you define negativity) is within us as well. Free will, or the choice to choose "good" is our decision.

Live and let live and shut up. Don't judge and hate anyone. Shoot yourself if you have to. But that too would be a poor choice.

If the accused murderer in Buffalo is an example of so called "White Supremacy", I don't want to be "White" anymore.

Kenneth Yourist

Southeast side

