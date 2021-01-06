 Skip to main content
Letter: The Choice We All Face
Letter: The Choice We All Face

"Once to every man and nation comes the moment to decide, in the choice twixt truth and falsehood for the good or evil side." These words were written in the mid-19th century at the time of our war with Mexico, but they are timeless, and are relevant today. Such stark choices do not occur often, but it is important to recognize them when they do.

The actions of GOP members of Congress who collaborate with Donald Trump's attack upon our system should not be forgotten. They should bear the stigma of their collaboration for the remainder of their political lives. There is no excuse for what they are doing.

Gene Griffiths

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

