Letter: The Choice
Letter: The Choice

A recent letter writer says he "can't stomach the disrespect for the office of the President" that he sees in letters to the editor. What must he think of Trump's disrespect for his office? The continual lying, corruption, dereliction of duty, and the use of office for personal gain? Trump is unfit to be in office.. A president should be someone with honor, who will uphold the Constitution and put Americans first above personal and political gain. In 2016, enough people somehow convinced themselves that a brash, rude, crude reality TV star/failed businessman with no qualifications whatsoever to run this country would somehow be a good choice. What a sad commentary on the American people. Look what we have as a result! Trump has stained and degraded the office and is destroying the very fabric of our democracy. In November we have a choice - to put decency and competence in the White House, or four more years of indecency, corruption, chaos and incompetence.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

