Letter: The Circus Continues

Arizona Representative Mark Finchem and Kelly Ward, Chairwoman of the Republican party in Arizona, continue to embarrass Arizona voters in their desperate efforts to find fraud in Arizona election results. Their plan to hold an unsanctioned “hearing” attended by Rudy Guiliani and his comical circus, attempts to result in selection of new electoral college voters. Spurned by Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Senate President Karen Fann, Ward and Finchem ignore both Arizona statutes and the likely certification of election results by Governor Ducey, Attorney General Mark Bronovich, and Chief Justice Robert Brutinel. No doubt Finchem and Ward hope to get national attention, but joining with Rudy Guiliani and his cadre of clowns will demonstrate disregard of factual election results and an unwillingness to address the unemployment, housing, and economic concerns of Arizonans impacted by the pandemic.
Roger Shanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
