Letter: The Circus Left Town

There is a saying, Elect a Clown, Expect a Circus. The good news is the circus left town. We are now able to breathe a sigh of relief; we no longer have to fear putting on the news in the morning. Our country is now in sensible, capable hands. What I now expect is sanity about climate change, a return to treating our neighbors with compassion and understanding. We will once again take a favorable place internationally. First on the agenda Covid 19. No longer ignoring it's devastating effects on our population, putting in place a means for the States to effectively administer the vaccine, a stimulus package that will help all levels of the populace. I have faith in Biden's ability to manage multiple tasks with honesty and concern for our country with Harris by his side, a woman with vast experience in law and politics. I no longer fear what will be left of our country as we look forward to welcoming our first great grandchild in April.
Bette Cochefski
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.