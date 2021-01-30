 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Circus Left Town
View Comments

Letter: The Circus Left Town

There is a saying, Elect a Clown, Expect a Circus. The good news is the circus left town. We are now able to breathe a sigh of relief; we no longer have to fear putting on the news in the morning. Our country is now in sensible, capable hands. What I now expect is sanity about climate change, a return to treating our neighbors with compassion and understanding. We will once again take a favorable place internationally. First on the agenda Covid 19. No longer ignoring it's devastating effects on our population, putting in place a means for the States to effectively administer the vaccine, a stimulus package that will help all levels of the populace. I have faith in Biden's ability to manage multiple tasks with honesty and concern for our country with Harris by his side, a woman with vast experience in law and politics. I no longer fear what will be left of our country as we look forward to welcoming our first great grandchild in April.

Bette Cochefski

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News