Letter: The Colorado River can no longer serve our needs

Desalinization of sea water is proven technology. Israel has created a Garden of Eden in their country. We have a plant in San Diego that provides drinking water for 400,000 people. The Pacific Ocean is the largest body of water in the world. All we have to do is build more plants along the coast to provide as much water as we will ever need.

Sucking the Colorado River dry is insanity. How many experts are making a good living by studying the river and finding ways to divvy it up. The Southwest has become attractive for people to move here. I say, let them come. Quit wasting time and resources and take the salt out of the ocean. The federal Government should pay for it not a few states. This is a national issue. They could divert funds from any of the four trillion dollar programs already approved.